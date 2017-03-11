Nepal to probe report of women selling skin for penis enlargements

Filepix shows Nepalese women prepare to have dinner outside their house in Surkhet District, some 520km west of Kathmandu.- AFP KATHMANDU: Nepal said it will investigate a report claiming poor women are being trafficked and duped into selling their skin to be used for penis and breast enlargements in the global cosmetic surgery market. An investigation by the Indian news website Youth Ki Awaaz said Nepali women were selling 20 square inches of skin tissue from their backs for $150 to be used in plastic surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.