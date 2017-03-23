Nepal to enhance cooperation with China
Kathmandu, March 25 - Nepal and China have pledged to further develop their ties as Kathmandu expressed its willingness to join China's Belt and Road initiative. In a meeting with visiting Chinese Defence Minister and State Councillor Chang Wanquan on Thursday, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda appreciated China's neighbourhood diplomacy featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC