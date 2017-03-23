Nepal to enhance cooperation with China

Kathmandu, March 25 - Nepal and China have pledged to further develop their ties as Kathmandu expressed its willingness to join China's Belt and Road initiative. In a meeting with visiting Chinese Defence Minister and State Councillor Chang Wanquan on Thursday, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda appreciated China's neighbourhood diplomacy featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.

