Nepal: Health staff obstruct polio vaccination in many districts

Mar 5, 2017- In a sheer violation of the people's constitutional right to access health services, health professionals on Saturday hindered the polio vaccination drive of the government in many districts. Thousands of children and their parents were forced to return from vaccination centres in 15 districts after health workers boycotted the two-day national drive that kicked off on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

