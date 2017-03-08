Nepal: H5N1 detected in Taltalaiya ch...

Nepal: H5N1 detected in Taltalaiya children park

The H5N1 influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu, has been detected in birds at a children park in Taltalaiya, Sunsari. Tests at Biratnagar-based Regional Laboratoryand Central Veterinary Laboratory in Kathmandu confirmed the H5N1 virus on the dead birds fromthe park.




