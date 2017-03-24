Nepal: H5N1 bird flu detected in Itahari

Nepal: H5N1 bird flu detected in Itahari

The H5N1 influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu, has been detected in a poultry farm at Khanar in Itahari, Sunsari.

Chicago, IL

