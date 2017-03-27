Nepal Deputy PM seeks India's support for polls

Kathmandu, March 29 - Nepal Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi has sought India's support, particularly with vehicles and logistics, for the upcoming local level elections, a media report said on Wednesday. After his meeting with newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Nepal Majeev Singh Puri, Nidhi, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, said he had repeated the request made with Indian officials during his recent visit to New Delhi, the Kathmandu Post reported.

