Nepal bus crash kills 25

Thursday Mar 9

An overcrowded bus veered off a hilly road in west Nepal killing 25 people and injuring dozens on Thursday, police said. The bus, packed with villagers, fell 200 meters into a river in Jajarkot, 250 km west of Kathmandu.

Chicago, IL

