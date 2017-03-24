'Nepal Bandh' by Federal Alliance aff...

'Nepal Bandh' by Federal Alliance affects daily life in Kathmandu

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar. 10 : The Federal Alliance called for "Nepal Bandh" on Friday to protest the killing of four people in Monday's protest in Saptari District, which has affected the daily life of Kathmandu. The number of public vehicles has decreased in the capital, compelling the public to travel by public transport or walk by foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC