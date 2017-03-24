'Nepal Bandh' by Federal Alliance affects daily life in Kathmandu
Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar. 10 : The Federal Alliance called for "Nepal Bandh" on Friday to protest the killing of four people in Monday's protest in Saptari District, which has affected the daily life of Kathmandu. The number of public vehicles has decreased in the capital, compelling the public to travel by public transport or walk by foot.
