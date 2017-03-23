Nepal: Authorities on high alert after detection of H5N1 bird flu in Kaski and Sunsari
Mar 26, 2017- Authorities in Chitwan are on high alert after detecting avian influenza -H5N1 - in chickens in Kaski and Sunsari districts. Chitwan, which produces almost half of the total production of chickens in the country, has not detected the bird flu in its production.
