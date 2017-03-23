Nepal: Authorities on high alert afte...

Nepal: Authorities on high alert after detection of H5N1 bird flu in Kaski and Sunsari

Mar 26, 2017- Authorities in Chitwan are on high alert after detecting avian influenza -H5N1 - in chickens in Kaski and Sunsari districts. Chitwan, which produces almost half of the total production of chickens in the country, has not detected the bird flu in its production.

Chicago, IL

