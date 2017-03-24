Neighbour test for Delhi
New Delhi, March 7: India was today fire-fighting both to its north in Nepal and its south in Sri Lanka after killings that threatened to push New Delhi towards fresh tensions with important neighbours that China too is wooing. The Indian high commissioner in Colombo, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, spoke to Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to articulate India's concerns following reports that the island nation's navy had shot dead an Indian fisherman.
