Ncell tax dispute settled

The government of Nepal has decided that local mobile operator Ncell is not liable to pay capital gains tax following a recent change of ownership, clearing the way for the cellco to gain a permit to provide 4G services. Authorities had delayed handing over Ncell's 4G licence until the tax issue was settled, with rival operator Nepal Telecom having already launched -based services at the start of this year.

