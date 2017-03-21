Minister is first to lead new Church ...

Minister is first to lead new Church congregation after same-sex relationships debate split

A former solicitor who worked in Nepal helping survivors of the devastating earthquake in 2015 has been introduced as the first minister of a newly formed congregation in Edinburgh . Rev Malcolm Ramsay, 60, has been introduced as the "transition minister" of Willowbrae Parish Church, a Kirk formed by uniting the two congregations of New Restalrig, and Craigentinny St Christopher's.

Chicago, IL

