Minister is first to lead new Church congregation after same-sex relationships debate split

A former solicitor who worked in Nepal helping survivors of the devastating earthquake in 2015 has been introduced as the first minister of a newly formed congregation in Edinburgh . Rev Malcolm Ramsay, 60, has been introduced as the "transition minister" of Willowbrae Parish Church, a Kirk formed by uniting the two congregations of New Restalrig, and Craigentinny St Christopher's.

