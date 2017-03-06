Madhesi Morcha threatens to pull out of Prachanda government
Kathmandu, March 8 - The Madhesi Morcha, an alliance of seven political parties from the Terai region, protesting against the Constitution of Nepal since 2015, has threatened to withdraw its support to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led government if its demands are not addressed in the next seven days. Top leaders of the Morcha on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Prachanda and handed over a memorandum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC