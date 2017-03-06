Madhesi Morcha threatens to pull out of Prachanda government

Kathmandu, March 8 - The Madhesi Morcha, an alliance of seven political parties from the Terai region, protesting against the Constitution of Nepal since 2015, has threatened to withdraw its support to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led government if its demands are not addressed in the next seven days. Top leaders of the Morcha on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Prachanda and handed over a memorandum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.