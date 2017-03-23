Land creeping threatens Nepal's famed...

Land creeping threatens Nepal's famed Pashupatinath Temple

4 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar. 27 : A geologist in Nepal, who has been studying the land structure of various heritage sites in the country, has warned that land creeping is threatening the famed Pashupatinath Temple. Land creeping is the slow downward progression of rock and soil.

Chicago, IL

