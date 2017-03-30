Lack of consensus a major threat to l...

Lack of consensus a major threat to local polls: Ex-Nepal CEC

Read more: Newkerala.com

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar.3 : With about 70 days left for the holding local polls, the widening gap between political parties is posing a grave threat to them being held, former chief election commissioner Neel Kantha Upreti has warned. In an interview with ANI, Upreti called on all political parties to arrive at a consensus to ensure the success of the mid- May local elections.

Chicago, IL

