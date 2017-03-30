Kanpur train tragedy: Raiways keep mum, Congress accuses PM Modi of 'misleading' nation
The Railways today declined to comment on the reported remarks of the Uttar Pradesh Railway Police Chief that "there was no sabotage" in the Kanpur train mishap saying the "mater is under investigation by the NIA". Gopal Gupta, DG of UP Railway Police, had reportedly told a conference called by the Railways on Monday that the derailment of Indore-Patna Express, that killed over 150 people, was not an act of sabotage but happened due to problem in tracks.
