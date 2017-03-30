Kanpur train tragedy: Raiways keep mu...

Kanpur train tragedy: Raiways keep mum, Congress accuses PM Modi of 'misleading' nation

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

The Railways today declined to comment on the reported remarks of the Uttar Pradesh Railway Police Chief that "there was no sabotage" in the Kanpur train mishap saying the "mater is under investigation by the NIA". Gopal Gupta, DG of UP Railway Police, had reportedly told a conference called by the Railways on Monday that the derailment of Indore-Patna Express, that killed over 150 people, was not an act of sabotage but happened due to problem in tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC