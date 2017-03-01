Jaitley to visit Nepal on Thursday
Kathmandu, March 1 - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be visiting Kathmandu on Thursday to deliver the keynote address at the Nepal Investment Summit 2017, it was announced on Wednesday. Apart from the summit, Jaitley will hold high-level political interactions in Nepal, including with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and others.
