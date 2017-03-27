IOC to supply Nepal 1 mn tonnes fuel for 5 years

New Delhi, March 28 - State-run Indian Oil Corp on Monday signed an agreement to supply over 1 million tonnes of petroleum products annually to Nepal for the next five years, Chairman B. Ashok said. The supply agreement signed today is for the period April 2017 to March 2022 and will meet the full requirements, demand and quantities of all the major oil products, including petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel and LPG, Ashok told reporters here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.