Indian Army Chief to be conferred with Nepal Army honorary title today

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar. 29 : Indian Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat will be conferred with honorary General's rank of the Nepal Army on Wednesday. A special program will be organized at Shital Niwas, President Bidhya Devi Bahdari's official residence, for the event.

