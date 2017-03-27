Indian Army Chief to be conferred wit...

Indian Army Chief to be conferred with Nepal Army honorary title today

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Newkerala.com

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar. 29 : Indian Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat will be conferred with honorary General's rank of the Nepal Army on Wednesday. A special program will be organized at Shital Niwas, President Bidhya Devi Bahdari's official residence, for the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC