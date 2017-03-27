Indian Army Chief arrives in Kathmandu10 min ago
Kathmandu, March 28 Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday on a four-day official visit. Rawat will be conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday, defence officials said here.
