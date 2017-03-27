Indian Army Chief arrives in Kathmandu10 min ago

Indian Army Chief arrives in Kathmand...

Indian Army Chief arrives in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, March 28 Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday on a four-day official visit. Rawat will be conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday, defence officials said here.

