India seeks Nepal's commitment over banned notes

Kathmandu, March 2 - A two-member team of the Reserve Bank of India has sought Nepal's commitment on curbing black money and corruption while exchanging banned Indian currency notes in that country. In their discussions with the Nepal Rastra Bank -- the central bank of Nepal -- and the Nepal Bankers Association -- the umbrella organisation of Nepali banks, the RBI team, while providing the exchange facility for banned Indian notes, expressed concern over measures to check black money and money accumulated through illegal means.

Chicago, IL

