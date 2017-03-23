A collection of 22 black and white photos portraying transcendent and profound images of poverty are displayed during "In Nowhere Land" at Kathmandu Photo Gallery until April 29. This is the first solo show by French-English photographer Didier Mayhew who presents a slice of life of the nomadic families from the Terai, the infamous "malarial lowlands" between the Indian border and the Nepali Himalayan foothills. He had created a bond with their children over three years of following them around and using them as photographic subjects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.