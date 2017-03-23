In Nowhere Land

In Nowhere Land

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A collection of 22 black and white photos portraying transcendent and profound images of poverty are displayed during "In Nowhere Land" at Kathmandu Photo Gallery until April 29. This is the first solo show by French-English photographer Didier Mayhew who presents a slice of life of the nomadic families from the Terai, the infamous "malarial lowlands" between the Indian border and the Nepali Himalayan foothills. He had created a bond with their children over three years of following them around and using them as photographic subjects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC