Himalaya Airlines expands fleet in Nepal

7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Himalaya Airlines, a China-Nepal joint-venture company, took delivery of third new Airbus A320-214 on Friday as the company moves to expand its fleet. The airline, which started its first scheduled flight operations from May 31, 2016, flying directly to Doha, Qatar, had added the other two planes in its fleet in less than a year of commercial operations of flight.

