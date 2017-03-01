Highworth couple will fly to Nepal to...

Highworth couple will fly to Nepal to help women

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Swindon Advertiser

A COUPLE from Highworth will head to Nepal in April to help educate, enable and empower women to become active members of society. Rosa and Ian Matheson first went to the country as part of a medical camp organised by their son James, a medical doctor, in April 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC