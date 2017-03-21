Global climate breaks multiple record...

Global climate breaks multiple records in 2016: WMO

Read more: Xinhuanet

The year 2016 made history, with a record global temperature, exceptionally low sea ice, and unabated sea level rise and ocean heat, according to an annual statement issued on Tuesday by the World Meteorological Organization . WMO issued its annual statement on the State of the Global Climate ahead of World Meteorological Day on 23 March.



