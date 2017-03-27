General anaesthetic 'can damage your ...

General anaesthetic 'can damage your brain'

Surgical operations involving general anaesthetic may damage mental ability by starving the brain of oxygen, researchers fear, after conducting tests on climbers as they scaled Mount Everest. Up to one fifth of people develop hypoxia, or oxygen deficiency, after surgery, which can lead to symptoms such as wheezing, confusion, high blood pressure and even heart failure and death.

