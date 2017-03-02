Gap Year: The cast and creator on the...

Gap Year: The cast and creator on their real-life misadventures while filming in Asia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Radio Times

New E4 comedy Gap Year follows the trials and tribulations of a group of friends backpacking across Asia as they eat terrible food, track down ex-girlfriends and meet weird and wonderful people at every turn. The series was actually shot across Asia, from the Great Wall of China and the smog of Beijing to the jungles of Malaysia and a Full Moon party in Thailand, lending an authenticity to the travel not usually seen on TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC