Gap Year: The cast and creator on their real-life misadventures while filming in Asia

New E4 comedy Gap Year follows the trials and tribulations of a group of friends backpacking across Asia as they eat terrible food, track down ex-girlfriends and meet weird and wonderful people at every turn. The series was actually shot across Asia, from the Great Wall of China and the smog of Beijing to the jungles of Malaysia and a Full Moon party in Thailand, lending an authenticity to the travel not usually seen on TV.

