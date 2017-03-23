From Miami to Madagascar - friends around the world to unite to pay...

From Miami to Madagascar - friends ar...

Friends from around the world will be uniting to remember a "truly amazing" woman and raise money in her honour. People in America to Madagascar and the Cayman Islands to Australia will be participating in Walk for Mandy Events this month in memory of Mrs Swift was 54 when she died in September last year, just five weeks after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Chicago, IL

