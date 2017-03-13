From bedroom to office, married life may boost job satisfaction

An Oregon State University researcher has found that maintaining a healthy relationship that includes a healthy sex life will help employees stay happy and engaged in their work, which benefits the employees and the organizations they work for. Keith Leavitt, an associate professor in OSU's College of Business, worked with Christopher Barnes and Trevor Watkins of the University of Washington and David Wagner of the University of Oregon to study of the work and sex habits of married employees, by following 159 married employees over the course of two weeks, asking them to complete two brief surveys each day.

