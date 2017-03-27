Framlingham duo cheered over finish line as they complete Kathmandu challenge

An adventurous duo who embarked on a 6,000 mile trek in memory of a young Framlingham mum have completed their feat. The former Framlingham College pupils Henry Dunham and Sam Crimp completed their Kathmandu-it challenge this week after trekking through 11 different countries, including Germany, Romania and Istanbul, in just 10 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.