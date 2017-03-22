Former faculty and nursing alumnus ta...

Former faculty and nursing alumnus takes skills to Nepal

Former School of Nursing associate professor Marilyn Pattillo has dedicated most of her life to sharing her nursing skills with those in need around the world. During her latest trip overseas last December, Pattillo traveled to Nepal with the International Medical Relief, a non-governmental organization, to assist populations affected by the April 2015 earthquake.

