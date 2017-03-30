First aider, 79, hits the heights to ...

First aider, 79, hits the heights to support group climbing Mount Everest

A BURTONWOOD man has proved that age is just a number after providing first aid support to a group climbing Mount Everest. Kevin Haunch, 79, first discovered basic first aid skills as a 15-year-old but decided to further his training by completing a first aid course with St John Ambulance ahead of flying out to Nepal with the group.



