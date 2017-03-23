Final farewell, 33 years on
Imphal, March 24: Thirty-three years after the death of an Assam Rifles officer, his children finally performed his last rites according to Hindu rituals here yesterday. Lt Col Durga Bahadur Rai, who originally hailed from Nepal, had died in 1984 while serving in Manipur soon after he was posted as the commandant of 4 Manipur Range Assam Rifles following a brief illness.
