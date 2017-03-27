Expeditions to send huge trash bags t...

Expeditions to send huge trash bags to help clean Mt Everest

Wednesday Read more: Albany Times Union

In this March 11, 2017 file photo, trekkers hike towards Everest Base camp near Lobuche, Nepal. Mountaineering expedition organizers in Nepal are sending huge trash bags with climbers on Mount Everest during the spring climbing season to collect trash that then can be winched by helicopters back to the base camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Chicago, IL

