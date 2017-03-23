Exchange of Rs 4,500 in old notes all...

Exchange of Rs 4,500 in old notes allowed in Nepal: RBI

Kathmandu, March 26 - The Reserve Bank of India will allow exchange of up to Rs 4,500 in banned Indian currency notes to each Nepali national, a visiting team of the Indian central bank here hinted on Sunday. The Indian proposal has sent waves of nervousness among the Nepali public as India had earlier allowed Nepali citizens to possess up to Indian Rs 25,000 each.

