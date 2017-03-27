Couple will crawl if they have to for...

Couple will crawl if they have to for epic challenge

AN American couple, who for many years lived near Devizes, are back in Wiltshire preparing for a 750km walk to raise money for charity. Nancy and Mark Reilly, who renovated and lived in a mill at West Lavington, are taking part in the Camino de Santiago de Compostello to raise funds for the Nestling Trust.

