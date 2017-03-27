Couple will crawl if they have to for epic challenge
AN American couple, who for many years lived near Devizes, are back in Wiltshire preparing for a 750km walk to raise money for charity. Nancy and Mark Reilly, who renovated and lived in a mill at West Lavington, are taking part in the Camino de Santiago de Compostello to raise funds for the Nestling Trust.
