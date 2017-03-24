CISF celebrates its Raising Day; Rijiju praises central force
Ghaziabad, March 10 - The CISF on Friday celebrated its 48th Raising Day here, with Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju commending the force for its diverse role in securing vital installations and national assets across the country. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too greeted the force on its Raising Day.
