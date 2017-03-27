China's Sichuan Food Week Launched In...

China's Sichuan Food Week Launched In Kathmandu

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Sichuan Food Culture Week, one of the popular dishes among the Nepalese people, was launched in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Addressing the opening ceremony Wednesday night, Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister Mahara said, "This event is a good opportunity for the Nepalese people to taste the Sichuan food."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC