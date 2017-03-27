China's Sichuan Food Week Launched In Kathmandu

The Sichuan Food Culture Week, one of the popular dishes among the Nepalese people, was launched in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Addressing the opening ceremony Wednesday night, Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister Mahara said, "This event is a good opportunity for the Nepalese people to taste the Sichuan food."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.