China's response to border problems with Nepal is in contrast to India's postures

Nepalese students shout slogans against the Indian government near the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 10, 2017. More than ten years ago, Shiv Shankar Menon, then a foreign secretary designate, was taken aback, when during a visit to Kathmandu, an Indian journalist queried him about incidents of misbehaviour by the Sashastra Seema Bal towards ordinary people, mostly Nepalese.

