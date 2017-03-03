China says Dalai Lama border visit wo...

China says Dalai Lama border visit would damage India ties

Tibetan monks carried a portrait of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and played traditional instruments during a special prayer ceremony on the third day of the Tibetan New Year celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday. BEIJING>> China is warning of "severe damage" to relations with India and increased regional instability if exiled Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama proceeds with a visit to a disputed area along their still-unsettled border.

