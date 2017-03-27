China promises $1 mn for Nepal polls during Xi-Prachanda meet12 min ago

Beijing, Mar 27 China will provide USD 1 million to Nepal for the May 14 local elections, President Xi Jinping announced today as he discussed ways to step up ties with Prime Minister Prachanda, who is here on a fence-mending visit. President Xi committed to provide the 9 million yuan at a meeting with Prachanda, who is visiting China for high-level talks, Nepal's official Rastriya Samachar Samiti reported from Beijing.

