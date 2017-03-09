China commits to support Nepal for development of women's cause
Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong on Thursday said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to upholding women's rights and interests, keeping gender equity in center. The ambassador made such remarks while addressing the reception organized by Chinese Embassy in Nepal on the occasion of International Women's Day.
