Chabad Lubavitch hosts Seders around the world

If spring break or other travel takes you away from home during Passover, the Jewish outreach organization Chabad-Lubavitch hosts communal Seders in cities, on college campuses and in vacation destinations around the world. A legendary Seder takes place each year in Kathmandu, Nepal, drawing more than 1,500 Israelis and other travelers each year.

Chicago, IL

