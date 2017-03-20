Border clash: NSA Doval calls Nepal PM

Border clash: NSA Doval calls Nepal PM

Friday Mar 10

Doval said Indian authorities have initiated a probe into the killing of a Nepalese man in alleged firing by the SSB. NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday telephoned Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda and condoled the death of a Nepalese man in alleged firing by the Sashastra Seema Bal and promised a probe into the incident that has sparked anger here.

Chicago, IL

