Border clash: NSA Doval calls Nepal PM

Doval said Indian authorities have initiated a probe into the killing of a Nepalese man in alleged firing by the SSB. NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday telephoned Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda and condoled the death of a Nepalese man in alleged firing by the Sashastra Seema Bal and promised a probe into the incident that has sparked anger here.

