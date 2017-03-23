Bengal Foundation representing Bangla...

Bengal Foundation representing Bangladesh at Kathmandu Triennale

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The Visual Arts Programme of Bengal Foundation is holding an exhibition entitled "Upheavals" as part of the official programme of the upcoming Kathmandu Triennale 2017. An exhibition exploring contemporary Bangladesh through the eyes of eight artists from the country, "Upheavals" runs from March 26 to April 9. Mashfee Binte Shams, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal, and Sangeeta Thapa, Founder & Chair of the Kathmandu Triennale jointly inaugurated the exhibition yesterday at Park Gallery, Lalitpur, Nepal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC