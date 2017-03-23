Bengal Foundation representing Bangladesh at Kathmandu Triennale
The Visual Arts Programme of Bengal Foundation is holding an exhibition entitled "Upheavals" as part of the official programme of the upcoming Kathmandu Triennale 2017. An exhibition exploring contemporary Bangladesh through the eyes of eight artists from the country, "Upheavals" runs from March 26 to April 9. Mashfee Binte Shams, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal, and Sangeeta Thapa, Founder & Chair of the Kathmandu Triennale jointly inaugurated the exhibition yesterday at Park Gallery, Lalitpur, Nepal.
