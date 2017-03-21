Bachendri Pal to lead all-women expedition to Mt. Everest1 hour ago
New Delhi, March 21 Bachendri Pal, India's first woman to climb Mount Everest, is leading a women's expedition to the mountain's base camp at a height of 17,500 feet, Tata Steel Adventure Foundation announced here on Tuesday. The team of six women will trek to Gokyo Everest base camp via the Jiri route in Nepal in about 20 days.
