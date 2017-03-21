Bachendri Pal to lead all-women exped...

Bachendri Pal to lead all-women expedition to Mt. Everest1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, March 21 Bachendri Pal, India's first woman to climb Mount Everest, is leading a women's expedition to the mountain's base camp at a height of 17,500 feet, Tata Steel Adventure Foundation announced here on Tuesday. The team of six women will trek to Gokyo Everest base camp via the Jiri route in Nepal in about 20 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC