Arabia A320 at Kathmandu on Mar 24th 2017, bird strike

An Air Arabia Airbus A320-200, registration A6-AOK performing flight G9-532 from Kathmandu to Sharjah , was climbing out of Kathmandu when a bird impacted the aircraft prompting the crew to level off at FL200 and to divert the aircraft to Lucknow for a safe landing about 70 minutes after departure. The airline reported the passengers were put into hotels following a bird strike on departure from Kathmandu.

