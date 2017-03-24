Anxious UP candidates pray, BJP order...

Anxious UP candidates pray, BJP orders 'laddoos' ahead of vote count

Lucknow, March 9 - All the three major parties in Uttar Pradesh expressed confidence of emerging victorious from the recent assembly polls, the BJP even ordering 'laddoos' and bands ahead of Saturday's vote count. But many contestants had anxiety writ large on their faces and prayer on their lips, and sought divine benevolence after a hectic, two-month campaign.

Chicago, IL

