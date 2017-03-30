Antarctica hits record high temperatu...

Antarctica hits record high temperature at balmy 63.5A F

14 hrs ago

FILE PHOTO: Two Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica in this January 1, 2010 file photo. An Argentine research base near the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula has set a heat record at a balmy 63.5 Fahrenheit , the U.N. weather agency said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

