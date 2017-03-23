A worker renovates a heritage site at Durbar Square in Kathmandu. Photo: AFP

Caretaker Deepak Shrestha padlocked shut the quake-ravaged remains of the Trailokya Mohan Narayan temple in Nepal's capital Kathmandu to keep out the contractors who are meant to be rebuilding it. The 17th century monument's three-tiered pagoda completely collapsed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the Himalayan nation in April 2015 , leaving the main statue standing exposed on a high plinth.

